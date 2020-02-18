WHEC

It started with a photo posted on Facebook. Now, an unlikely local duo is getting media inquiries from around the world. “This guy here has touched the hearts of millions of people,” Gary Rogers of The Mia Foundation said. Lundy, an eight-week-old Chihuahua, and Herman, the pigeon, have been having some fun being roommates at The Mia Foundation in Hilton for more than a month. “Unbelievable that a simple, cute picture would go this crazy,” Sue Rogers said. Gary and Sue Rogers run the non-profit that helps animals with special needs and birth defects. Sue said Herman was brought in more than a year ago as a permanent resident, unable to fly most likely due to West Nile Virus or a brain injury. Lundy arrived six weeks ago from North Carolina with special needs unable to walk with his back legs. “Thursday night I took Herman out of his playpen to give him some time out and I put him in a dog bed and then I had to tend to Lundy so I put Lundy in with him,” Sue said. “They just looked really cute together so I took some pictures and posted them to Facebook and the next morning it was crazy.”

READ MORE AT WHEC.COM