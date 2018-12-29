BREITBART:

At least five Oregon media outlets reported on the sentencing hearing on December 12 of a man convicted of stabbing his girlfriend to death. Not one of the articles found on a search mentioned the killer’s status as an illegal alien.

A Jackson County court in Medford, Oregon, found 39-year-old Enrique Solis-Garcia guilty on December 7 after he stabbed his estranged girlfriend 40 times. Solis-Garcia changed his plea from not guilty to no contest during the December hearing. The man stabbed the mother of his two children 40 times after laying in wait for her with a large knife, KOBI NBC5 reported. Solis-Garcia purchased the knife at a local Walmart the night before the murder.

“A man has been sentenced to at least 25 years in prison for stabbing a woman to death,” the Associated Press reported.

The outlets made no mention of the man’s status as an illegal alien from Mexico.

Even a highly detailed article by the Mail Tribune made no mention of the killer’s immigration status.

“A man will spend at least 25 years in prison for the brutal stabbing death of the mother of his children in her east Medford driveway,” the local newspaper reported.

The failure by the media to discuss the immigration status of convicted criminals leads to a failure to inform the public of the true impact of illegal immigration on local crime.

Perhaps one reason for the failure to disclose basic information in a criminal case can be seen in a press release by Jackson County District Attorney Beth Heckert who also failed to mention the immigration status.