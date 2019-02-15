NEW YORK POST:

Amazon’s ditching of its Queens plan has left local business owners in the lurch and real estate brokers bracing for Long Island City’s boom to go bust.

“After the news hit, we had interest all over the place,” Louis Adler, a broker with REAL New York, said, recalling Amazon’s November announcementthat it would build its 8 million-square-foot HQ2 campus in the area.

“Now a lot of people aren’t feeling as bullish about the numbers they can get going forward.”

Corcoran broker Lauren Renee Bennett said she was bracing for buyers looking to renegotiate home prices with Amazon now pulling out.

“That’s not a conversation I’ve had yet, but I’m sure it’s one that’ll come up,” she said.

Merchants got dollar signs in their eyes over the prospect of the retail giant bringing 25,000 jobs to the area, but now they say their hopes are dashed.

“It’s definitely heartbreaking,” said Steve Logiudice, 35, owner of the Centro Pizza Bar & Italian Kitchen on Vernon Boulevard, about two blocks from where Amazon planned to move in.

“There’ll be less foot traffic, and we depend on foot traffic. We depend on, obviously, the locals, but we depend on the construction workers, the business workers, so we depend on all that.”