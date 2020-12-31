Just the News:

Cormac the llama, along with others of his kind, produces tiny antibodies that can reach where larger antibodies cannot.

Military health system scientists may have found a promising lead on COVID-19 antibody treatment — lurking within the blood of a llama named Cormac.

Cormac, along with others of his kind, produces what researchers describe as “nanobodies,” otherwise known as miniature antibodies that can reach where larger antibodies cannot. The tiny proteins appear to protect against COVID-19, and can be used in liquid or aerosol form to protect human lungs, scientists say.

“We hope that these anti-COVID-19 nanobodies may be highly effective and versatile in combating the coronavirus pandemic,” said Dr. David Brody, who helped lead the study for the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences. The organization he works for is a federal health sciences university and research facility within the Military Health System.

Animals in the camelid family — camels, alpacas, and llamas — produce nanobody proteins within their immune systems, the researchers said. The proteins weigh about one-tenth what most human antibodies weigh. Portions of the nanobodies work to repel microscopic invaders such as viruses and bacteria.

When the pandemic began, scientists at a number of facilities ramped up their efforts to decode the curative properties of llama blood. Among them were Brody and his USU teammate, Thomas J. “T.J.” Esparza.

“For years, T.J. and I had been testing out how to use nanobodies to improve brain imaging,” Brody said. “When the pandemic broke, we thought this is a once in a lifetime, all-hands-on-deck situation, and joined the fight.”

The USU team found that Cormac produced one particular nanobody that is particularly helpful in fighting what are called “spike proteins” that enable infections to take hold.

The wooly, tan-colored Cormac shares virus-fighting abilities with others in an ad hoc herd.

Read more at Just the News