THE DAILY CALLER:

Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren said she was glad a group of protesters gathered inside the Hart Senate office building during the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh Tuesday, saying she thinks they should stay.

During the hearing, around 100 protesters risked arrest by gathering in the lobby of the Senate building where the hearing was taking place. Nearly 20 protesters inside the hearing were removed and arrested just 30 minutes after the hearing began.

“I’m glad they’re here, they are exercising their free speech,” Warren said when asked by The Daily Caller News Foundation if she supported the protesters’ actions.

She also responded affirmatively when asked if she believed the protesters should stay.

“You bet,” Warren said.