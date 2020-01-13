GATEWAY PUNDIT

Liz Warren told Morning Joe this past week that she is willing to ban construction of new homes if the home is not “carbon neutral.” Does she even know what she’s talking about? Liberal lunatics like Liz Warren, the former Harvard law professor, believe you can build a home in 2020 in that does not use coal, oil or gas for heating or cooling. These people are truly nuts. Western Journal reported: If your home isn’t carbon neutral, Elizabeth Warren might not let you build it. And if that means no new homes get built, she’s OK with that. In an appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Wednesday, the Massachusetts senator and fading presidential candidate talked about her Thunberg-lite plan to help end climate change. (Climate crisis? Catastrophe? What are we going with these days?) During her appearance, Warren was asked what she’d do to “change the tide of U.S. policy on the issue of climate change” and acted as if she’d been thrown the softball of all softballs. She promised “to do everything a president can do all by herself, that is, the things you don’t have to do by going to Congress.” This includes putting an end to energy mining and drilling on federal lands or offshore and “not having a coal lobbyist as head of the Environmental Protection Agency.”

