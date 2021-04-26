Fox News:

Biden’s 100 days – here’s how his divisive agenda enrages GOP and threatens recovery

Joe Biden has been president for 96 days. It seems like a lifetime.

In just three months, under Biden’s presumed leadership, Democrats have threatened to:

pack the Supreme Court

eliminate the filibuster

abolish the Electoral College

grant statehood to Washington, D.C.

federalize voting laws,

enact a labor bill that would overturn right-to-work statutes in 27 states

Meanwhile creating a humanitarian crisis on our southern border, resuming Obama-era cozy relationships with Iran and China, and saber-rattling against Russia.

On the day he took office, Biden set about dismantling every policy initiated by his predecessor. Most damaging, the president reversed President Trump’s immigration measures, setting up a humanitarian and security nightmare at our southern border.

As president, Biden has worsened race relations by frequently denouncing the United States as “systemically racist” and insulting the citizens of Georgia by foolishly declaring their legislators’ voting bill as “Jim Crow on steroids.” He has also larded his Cabinet with people like U.N. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who claimed the “original sin of slavery weaved White supremacy into our founding documents and principles.”

It almost seems as though Biden and the people around him don’t like the United States very much.

Voters are not wowed by Biden’s behavior. A recent Washington Post poll showed his approval rating at 52%, better than Trump but below most other presidents after their first 100 days in office. More telling perhaps is that the number of those who “strongly” disapproves of Biden (35%) tops those who strongly approve (34%) even though the economy is improving and despite laughably positive coverage by the liberal media.

Those numbers will get worse as voters learn more about Biden’s proposals. For example, McLaughlin & Associates polling shows 67% of Arizona’s voters are unaware that H.R. 1, Democrats’ effort to federalize voting laws, would overturn their state’s popular voter ID and signature verification requirements.

