Rep. Liz Cheney’s (R-WY) husband’s law firm, Latham & Watkins, has advised a Chinese Communist Party-linked technology company named Tencent Music Entertainment or “TME.” Liz Cheney is up for reelection in Wyoming’s August 16 primary against Trump-endorsed Harriet Hageman, who has been outspoken against the CCP.

While Cheney campaigns for another two years in office, her husband, Philip Perry, has connections to one of the United States’ greatest adversaries. Perry’s law firm has a close working relationship with TME, which the State Department in 2019 dubbed a tool of the Chinese government.

Christopher Ashley Ford, assistant secretary of the U.S. State Department’s bureau of international security and nonproliferation, told Quartz about the dangers of TME’s relationship with CCP. “Whether de facto or de jure, such giants can in some important respects or for some purposes act as arms of the state—or, more precisely, the Chinese Communist Party, to which the Chinese state apparatus is itself subordinate,” he said about Latham & Watkins’s client and the CCP.

According to Latham & Watkins’s press release, the firm has advised TME on acquisitions and has celebrated its client as the “market leader in interactive virtual entertainment experiences” in Communist China. TME has positioned itself as the “leading online music and audio entertainment platform in China,” Yahoo Finance reported.

