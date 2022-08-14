Rep. Liz Cheney’s (R-WY) husband, Philip Perry, is partner at a law firm that represents Hunter Biden in the Department of Justice’s grand jury probe regarding “tax issues.”

Trump-appointed U.S. prosecutor David Weiss is investigating Hunter and associates for tax violations and lying to law enforcement about illegally purchasing a firearm, CNN reported.

As partner, Perry holds between a $1,000,001 and $5,000,000 million dollar stake in the firm, Latham & Watkins, according to Cheney’s 2020 Personal Financial Disclosure.

Perry’s fellow partner, Chris Clark, represents Hunter Biden in the “grand jury investigation regarding tax issues,” his company biography says.

The New York Post reported that Latham & Watkins is a Democrat “powerhouse, which employs attorneys who have donated more than a “half a million dollars to President Biden’s 2020 campaign.” Federal Election Commission records show Clark has given $3,800 to President Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign.

READ MORE