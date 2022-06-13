The January 6 Select Committee sought on Monday to highlight that Rudy Giuliani was “inebriated” during election night of 2020 in an apparent effort to discredit him and former President Donald Trump.

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said, “President Trump rejected advice of his campaign experts on election night, and instead followed the course recommended by an apparently inebriated Rudy Giuliani to just claim that he won and insist the vote-counting stop, to falsely claim everything was fraudulent.”

The committee also played a video of a deposition in which former Trump aide Jason Miller said that Giuliani was “definitely intoxicated” on election night.

Giuliani had allegedly pressed Trump to declare victory, according to Miller.

Read more at Breitbart