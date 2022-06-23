Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) has sent direct mailers to Wyoming Democrats, requesting they change parties to be eligible to vote in the August Republican primary.

The mailer has direct instructions on how Democrat Wyoming voters can change their party affiliation to cast a vote for Cheney, who is down 28 points to Trump-endorsed Harriet Hageman. The mailer also displays Cheney’s campaign web address for Democrat voters to learn more specifics.

“DO I HAVE TO BE REGISTERED AS A REPUBLICAN TO VOTE FOR LIZ IN THE REPUBLICAN PRIMARY?” the website link reads. “HOW DO I CHANGE MY PARTY AFFILIATION TO REGISTER AS A REPUBLICAN SO I CAN VOTE FOR LIZ?” another says.

Joseph Barbuto, the chairman of the Wyoming Democrat Party, was among the constituents who received Cheney’s direct mail piece. Speaking with the New York Times, he said Cheney’s plot of winning reelection by Democrat votes is likely to fail.

Read more at Breitbart