Breitbart:

Twin suicide bombings outside Hamid Karzai International Airport and the Baron Hotel in Kabul, Afghanistan, killed at least 90 people, including 11 U.S. Marines and one Navy medic, and wounded another 150 people on Thursday, according to reports. Warning: Graphic photos and video below.

Biden makes excuses, needs “clarification” from press office

Jim Jordan says “resign”

Biden says he’s calling on reporters “I was instructed” to call on. Who’s in charge?

Trump slams.

.@PressSec clarifies POTUS' statements about Afghan evacuations,saying that at a time when the taliban is taking over the country, it's going to be very difficult to evacuate all Afghans who want to be evacuated. But they are committed to getting all US citizens & US partners out https://t.co/GCba6wZE50 — Vivian Salama (@vmsalama) August 26, 2021

Resign. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) August 26, 2021

Biden says he's calling on reporters he was "instructed" to call on for questions #news #politics #WhiteHouse #Afghanistan — Nicholas A Ballasy (@NicholasBallasy) August 26, 2021

Statement by Donald J. Trump. pic.twitter.com/XTuXz40KDj — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) August 26, 2021