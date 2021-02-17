Fox News:

At least 20 people were dead as of Wednesday after a winter storm swept across the U.S.

The winter storm left millions without power, bringing record-breaking cold weather, overwhelming power grids and immobilizing the Southern Plains.

In Texas, Galveston County asks for truck to hold bodies of winter storm victims

On Tuesday, three people were found dead after a tornado hit a seaside town in North Carolina. Four family members also perished in a Houston-area house fire while using a fireplace to stay warm.

The winter storm has been wreaking havoc with U.S. coronavirus vaccination efforts, forcing appointment cancellations and delivery delays, the Associated Press reports. Crippling winter storm hampers COVID-19 vaccinations as FEMA opens new sites.

We’re seeing the winter version of Hurricane Harvey,’ Harris County judge on Texas winter storm

