The Austin Police Department announced Sunday evening that the suspect involved in the Austin Texas massacre that left three dead on Sunday morning is former Travis County Sheriff’s Office detective, Stephen Nicholas Broderick.

The Post Millennial editor-at-large Andy Ngo first reported that suspect Stephen Nicholas Broderick was charged last year over allegations of sexual assault against a minor. The Austin Police Department confirmed that the ex-detective was charged with the rape of a 16-year-old girl last summer.

The shooting that left two Hispanic women and a black male dead happened near the downtown area of Austin TX at approx. 1:00 PM on Sunday, sparking the launch a multi-agency manhunt for the suspect; including help from US Marshals and the FBI.

On June 6 2020, US Marshals arrested Broderick three days after the teen accused him of sexually assaulting her, the Austin American-Statementsreported.

Suspect Stephen Broderick reportedly spent 16 days in jail before posting a $50,000 bail. According to court records, his wife filed for divorce and the court granted her a protection order following his arrest— which was a year after the Travis County Sheriffs Law Enforcement Association gave him a promotion, Fox Newsreported.

