PENN LIVE:

Parents were caught on video brawling at a Little League game in Colorado on June 15 after they disagreed with the calls being made by a 13-year-old umpire.

Police tweeted on Tuesday that parents were still fighting as they got to the scene of the game. They released video footage of the fight to social media in an attempt to find a specific person in the video.

“These coaches and parents, unhappy with a baseball game involving 7 year olds and a 13-year-old umpire, took over the field and began assaulting each other,” Lakewood, Colo., police said on Facebook. “We’re looking for any information on this melee, but in particular the identity of the suspect in the white shirt and teal shorts.”