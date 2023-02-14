Listener Submission – Tanks for Ukraine: A Sacrifice to Mammon, not Mars 

LTC (ret) Bill Stebbins 

President Biden’s incoherent reversal to send thirty-one Abrams tanks to hemorrhaging  Ukraine, inconceivably rubber-stamped by Secretary of Defense Austin and Chairman Milley will  fail at tactical and operational levels, and is dangerously escalating geopolitical security  tensions. 

Regardless of the actual truth: whether Russia is faltering before a miraculously surviving Ukraine, or whether comedian Zelensky’s resistance is collapsing with Russia poised to deliver  the coup de grâce, Biden’s tank pledge is not the fruit of sound military planning fit for either  scenario. Rather, it is a rotten fig: an inflammatory threat obsequiously endorsed by  compromised counsel.  

There are four reasons why this latest Biden-mandated, Austin-embraced decision is  particularly foolish. 

Historically Ignorant. Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan (ours as well as the Soviet experience of  the 1980s), among numerous other examples, uniformly suggest that incremental micro  escalations in technology and troop levels rarely improve the equation of ongoing wars. Rather,  they drag everyone deeper into the bog of exorbitant conflict and unanticipated dilemmas.  Veterans of Iraq and Afghanistan, the SECDEF and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff know better—they were key authorities involved in significant planning and upper echelon leadership  in two of those failures. Despite our claims to the contrary, for unsavory reasons, our leaders intentionally ignore history’s lessons. 

Tactically Inconsequential. Second, a piecemeal injection of thirty-one Abrams tanks into the  Ukrainian theater will be no game-changer. Russia has tanks, too. A lot of them. This is not like  introducing repeating rifles to a battlefield of single shot musketeers. Even including European  tank commitments, given the dimensions and geographic considerations of the theater, such a  paltry force is capable of but limited operational reach and impact. This is especially true with  American tanks—the jet fuel guzzling, turbine-powered Abrams—which are famously expensive  upon which to train, operate, and maintain, let alone achieve proficiency.  

Further, their combat potential only manifests when employed by well-trained crews fighting  within a cohesive combined arms team informed by a well-researched and practiced corpus of  martial doctrine. These prerequisites Ukraine lacks. It has a poorly-trained, increasingly ill disciplined accretion of seniors and youth armed with a kaleidoscope of mismatched weapons  supported by a frangible logistics tail. Occam’s Razor will wildly dismember the obvious flaws of  this political lunacy. 

Timely for the Machine; Untimely for the Exigency. Third, current tank inventories preclude  delivery for at least a year. Promoting an initiative to rescue a beleaguered ally which cannot be 

brought to bear for almost a year is farcical. It does, however, immediately stoke the forge of  tank production, generously rewarding its enabling patrons. 

At $12 million each (conservatively), exclusive of ammunition, maintenance, transport, and  training costs, taxpayers will foot a commitment easily surpassing $500 million—an absurd price to pay for political legerdemain incapable of achieving meaningful battlefield impact,  

which damns any chance for peace negotiations, and unnecessarily ratchets up antagonism  with a nuclear state, but which, interestingly, enriches well-connected cronies of the American  war apparatchik. 

Without consultation of Congress and the citizenry (now an entrenched and refined autocratic  drill), it pokes the nuclear bear in the eye. This time, being half a world away and surrounded by  two oceans won’t protect us. Accordingly, we would do well to soberly visualize the nature of unconventional Russian retaliation.  

Likely, Putin will proceed with existing campaign plans, even shortening operational timelines to hasten Ukraine’s defeat prior to tank deliveries. Even if British Challengers and German  Leopards deploy quickly, tank transport is easily identified and targeted once within Ukraine’s  borders.  

Further, Putin’s beliefs regarding NATO’s implacably bellicose spirit cemented, he would counterattack in a myriad of unconventional yet deniable ways. Nuclear strikes and  conventional invasions of the U.S. homeland are improbable. Rather, a tsunami of cyber attacks  would seek to disrupt our critical infrastructure. Second, subversives having easily infiltrated our federally-neglected southern border would conduct staggering acts of sabotage. With few  viable retaliation options and a nation in hysteria, we would seek a de facto ceasefire, declaring immediate cessation of support for Ukraine as well as disengagement from other non-NATO  states bordering Russia. 

That someone of Secretary Austin’s academic and military credentials would betray his martial  wisdom and lend support to this ineffective yet escalatory course of action is simply  inexcusable. He knows this has no possibility of objectively improving Ukraine’s strategic  situation. Were he to manifest such flaccid thinking earlier in his career he would never have  promoted beyond the rank of major.  

Lest we forget, however, this is the same retired general who rubber stamped Biden’s  calamitous 2021 rout from Afghanistan which resulted in unnecessary loss of life and recklessly  gifted immense stores of lethal materiel to the murderous Taliban. 

Clearly, this decision rests not on reasoned military pragmatics. In fact, the president was  against this very proposal last March, stating that it would initiate world war. Ironically, and  without explaining his cognitive u-turn, he now mandates the revivified proposal, prospects of  global war now conveniently ignored.

And while this plan is utterly inadequate to improve Ukraine’s actual battlefield situation, there  is, however, an organizing logic behind its presidential endorsement. Thoughtful reflection  reveals a subsurface, unarticulated logic as there is a goal that this course of action serves quite  well. Since the fall of the USSR, NATO (which is to say its animating soul: the political-military industrial complex with its well-recompensed evangelists) has searched for a compelling raison  d’etre. A simplistically demonized Putin preying upon peace loving, democratic and capitalist Ukraine led by a grassroots hero fits the required narrative all too perfectly. Under pretense of  combatting Russian imperialism, another lucrative cash cow—tanks, with their extensive  supporting network of logistics—is leveraged to feed the burgeoning war machine, richly  rewarding those who sacrifice duty, ethics, and morality upon its hungry altars. The merchants  of war never miss an opportunity to exploit new possibilities for enrichment. 

Whether Ukraine stands or falls, the tank pledge is a no-lose proposition. Incredible profits will  be realized in the short term (even now the plant in Lima, Ohio and associated facilities in the  Abrams constellation are working overtime), and if Ukraine somehow manages to survive  beyond the Spring, the deal becomes a revenue juggernaut for those on the take. 

Failed by Secretary Austin and Chairman Milley, Congress must exercise their Constitutional  duty and challenge this brash un-Constitutional fiat, opening it to a national security discussion with the American public, before we once again find ourselves irretrievably mired in a  destructive war that none of us excluded from the teats of the pregnant war machine want.

