LTC (ret) Bill Stebbins

President Biden’s incoherent reversal to send thirty-one Abrams tanks to hemorrhaging Ukraine, inconceivably rubber-stamped by Secretary of Defense Austin and Chairman Milley will fail at tactical and operational levels, and is dangerously escalating geopolitical security tensions.

Regardless of the actual truth: whether Russia is faltering before a miraculously surviving Ukraine, or whether comedian Zelensky’s resistance is collapsing with Russia poised to deliver the coup de grâce, Biden’s tank pledge is not the fruit of sound military planning fit for either scenario. Rather, it is a rotten fig: an inflammatory threat obsequiously endorsed by compromised counsel.

There are four reasons why this latest Biden-mandated, Austin-embraced decision is particularly foolish.

Historically Ignorant. Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan (ours as well as the Soviet experience of the 1980s), among numerous other examples, uniformly suggest that incremental micro escalations in technology and troop levels rarely improve the equation of ongoing wars. Rather, they drag everyone deeper into the bog of exorbitant conflict and unanticipated dilemmas. Veterans of Iraq and Afghanistan, the SECDEF and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff know better—they were key authorities involved in significant planning and upper echelon leadership in two of those failures. Despite our claims to the contrary, for unsavory reasons, our leaders intentionally ignore history’s lessons.

Tactically Inconsequential. Second, a piecemeal injection of thirty-one Abrams tanks into the Ukrainian theater will be no game-changer. Russia has tanks, too. A lot of them. This is not like introducing repeating rifles to a battlefield of single shot musketeers. Even including European tank commitments, given the dimensions and geographic considerations of the theater, such a paltry force is capable of but limited operational reach and impact. This is especially true with American tanks—the jet fuel guzzling, turbine-powered Abrams—which are famously expensive upon which to train, operate, and maintain, let alone achieve proficiency.

Further, their combat potential only manifests when employed by well-trained crews fighting within a cohesive combined arms team informed by a well-researched and practiced corpus of martial doctrine. These prerequisites Ukraine lacks. It has a poorly-trained, increasingly ill disciplined accretion of seniors and youth armed with a kaleidoscope of mismatched weapons supported by a frangible logistics tail. Occam’s Razor will wildly dismember the obvious flaws of this political lunacy.

Timely for the Machine; Untimely for the Exigency. Third, current tank inventories preclude delivery for at least a year. Promoting an initiative to rescue a beleaguered ally which cannot be

brought to bear for almost a year is farcical. It does, however, immediately stoke the forge of tank production, generously rewarding its enabling patrons.

At $12 million each (conservatively), exclusive of ammunition, maintenance, transport, and training costs, taxpayers will foot a commitment easily surpassing $500 million—an absurd price to pay for political legerdemain incapable of achieving meaningful battlefield impact,

which damns any chance for peace negotiations, and unnecessarily ratchets up antagonism with a nuclear state, but which, interestingly, enriches well-connected cronies of the American war apparatchik.

Without consultation of Congress and the citizenry (now an entrenched and refined autocratic drill), it pokes the nuclear bear in the eye. This time, being half a world away and surrounded by two oceans won’t protect us. Accordingly, we would do well to soberly visualize the nature of unconventional Russian retaliation.

Likely, Putin will proceed with existing campaign plans, even shortening operational timelines to hasten Ukraine’s defeat prior to tank deliveries. Even if British Challengers and German Leopards deploy quickly, tank transport is easily identified and targeted once within Ukraine’s borders.

Further, Putin’s beliefs regarding NATO’s implacably bellicose spirit cemented, he would counterattack in a myriad of unconventional yet deniable ways. Nuclear strikes and conventional invasions of the U.S. homeland are improbable. Rather, a tsunami of cyber attacks would seek to disrupt our critical infrastructure. Second, subversives having easily infiltrated our federally-neglected southern border would conduct staggering acts of sabotage. With few viable retaliation options and a nation in hysteria, we would seek a de facto ceasefire, declaring immediate cessation of support for Ukraine as well as disengagement from other non-NATO states bordering Russia.

That someone of Secretary Austin’s academic and military credentials would betray his martial wisdom and lend support to this ineffective yet escalatory course of action is simply inexcusable. He knows this has no possibility of objectively improving Ukraine’s strategic situation. Were he to manifest such flaccid thinking earlier in his career he would never have promoted beyond the rank of major.

Lest we forget, however, this is the same retired general who rubber stamped Biden’s calamitous 2021 rout from Afghanistan which resulted in unnecessary loss of life and recklessly gifted immense stores of lethal materiel to the murderous Taliban.

Clearly, this decision rests not on reasoned military pragmatics. In fact, the president was against this very proposal last March, stating that it would initiate world war. Ironically, and without explaining his cognitive u-turn, he now mandates the revivified proposal, prospects of global war now conveniently ignored.

And while this plan is utterly inadequate to improve Ukraine’s actual battlefield situation, there is, however, an organizing logic behind its presidential endorsement. Thoughtful reflection reveals a subsurface, unarticulated logic as there is a goal that this course of action serves quite well. Since the fall of the USSR, NATO (which is to say its animating soul: the political-military industrial complex with its well-recompensed evangelists) has searched for a compelling raison d’etre. A simplistically demonized Putin preying upon peace loving, democratic and capitalist Ukraine led by a grassroots hero fits the required narrative all too perfectly. Under pretense of combatting Russian imperialism, another lucrative cash cow—tanks, with their extensive supporting network of logistics—is leveraged to feed the burgeoning war machine, richly rewarding those who sacrifice duty, ethics, and morality upon its hungry altars. The merchants of war never miss an opportunity to exploit new possibilities for enrichment.

Whether Ukraine stands or falls, the tank pledge is a no-lose proposition. Incredible profits will be realized in the short term (even now the plant in Lima, Ohio and associated facilities in the Abrams constellation are working overtime), and if Ukraine somehow manages to survive beyond the Spring, the deal becomes a revenue juggernaut for those on the take.

Failed by Secretary Austin and Chairman Milley, Congress must exercise their Constitutional duty and challenge this brash un-Constitutional fiat, opening it to a national security discussion with the American public, before we once again find ourselves irretrievably mired in a destructive war that none of us excluded from the teats of the pregnant war machine want.