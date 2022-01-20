Breitbart

EXCLUSIVE: The JC has obtained a recording of the last phone call made by Malik Faisal Akram during his siege of a Texas synagogue pic.twitter.com/LrMSXxQwFb — The Jewish Chronicle (@JewishChron) January 19, 2022

The Texas Synagogue attacker chillingly told his brother over the phone “we’re coming to f***ing America” to give Americans a “f***ing war”, in a recording of a telephone call that allegedly took place shortly before he was shot dead by the FBI. Malik Faisal Akram, 44, who held four people hostage at Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, Texas told his brother Gulbar, 43, in his final phone call to his family “we’re coming to f***ing America” for a “f***ing war”, The Jewish Chronicle reports of audio recordings they claim to have acquired from a law-enforcement source. “I’m opening the doors for every youngster in England to enter America and f*** with them”, Malik said in the recording. The terrorist made it clear that he did not want to leave the hostage situation alive, even though a man speaking on the call identifiers as his brother Gulbar tried to persuade him to give himself up while speaking to him from a police station in Blackburn. “Just pack it in mate, you’ll get a bit of time and you’ll come out”, Gulbar said, advising his brother that if he surrendered he would get away with a short jail sentence. Gulbar also pleaded with his brother to spare the lives of the hostages saying, “these guys you’ve got, they’re innocent people, man”. Malik Akram however stated clearly in the released recording that he had “asked Allah for this death” for “two years” and he would “rather live one day as a lion than 100 years as a jackal”. This is a quote attributed to Tipu Sultan, known as the Tiger of Mysore, who gained a reputation for fighting against British forces in India and ultimately was martyred by the British in the late 1700s.

