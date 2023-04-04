Where you live can play a big role in how healthy you are. While some cities invest heavily to make sure the public doesn’t get sick, that’s not the case everywhere in the United States. A new study finds many U.S. cities are falling behind when it comes to health and wellness — especially those in the southern part of the nation.

The WalletHub study of the country’s 182 most populated cities finds Brownsville, Texas ranks as the unhealthiest city in America. Across 43 key metrics, including the cost of a medical visit and the amount of fruits and vegetables people eat, the city of roughly 186,000 people along the U.S.-Mexico border sits at the bottom of the study’s “Food” and “Fitness” scores. Brownsville also ranks 172nd in terms of “Green Space” and 169th for “Health Care.”

Rounding out the “top five” of the nation’s unhealthiest places to live are Gulfport, Mississippi (181st), Shreveport, Louisiana (180th), and Columbus (179th) and Augusta, Georgia (178th). Overall, Columbus, Georgia ranks as the city with the worst Health Care score in the nation. This score accounts for several factors including each city’s rate of premature death, mental health, the cost of medical care, and the number of residents with insurance.

