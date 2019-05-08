THE SUN:

TRAUMATISED lions have finally escaped their filthy and cramped conditions at the world’s worst zoo.

Horrifying photographs of animals living in cramped concrete cages sparked a major rescue operation at the Safari park in Fier, Albania.

Three lions, a waterbuck, four deer, a fox, a zebra and a turtle were sedated before being taken for treatment at Tirana’s public zoo.

The recovering lions are now being transported to the Netherlands where they’ll inhabit an “establishment imitating their natural habitat”.

When the photographer revealed the conditions last year, he said: “All the animals are kept in tiny, unhygienic concrete cages with no possibility to retreat from the elements or from the prying eyes of visitors to the zoo.”

His images showed what appeared to be suffering lions languishing in desolate, dirty concrete cages surrounded by their own waste and without even the most basic provisions such as fresh water and shade.