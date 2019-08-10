Metro.co.uk:

Twenty lions and tigers have been found dead in a freezer in a horrific surprise inspection at a ‘hunting’ farm. A harrowing video shows two fatally ill lion cubs locked inside a metal crate on Pienika Farm in South Africa. The young cats were found to be suffering from neurological conditions and had to be euthanized at the scene, according to IOL. Spurred to investigate further, inspectors from the NSPCA discovered the lifeless bodies of 20 other lions and tigers of varying ages in a freezer. Five carcasses were removed for post-mortem examinations to determine the cause of death.