NY NEW DAILY NEWS:

A lion escaped a locked enclosure and killed a 22-year-old intern at the Conservators Center, a wildlife education center housing more than 80 animals in North Carolina.

The victim, Alexandra Black, 22, of New Palestine, Ind., had recently graduated from the University of Indiana, according to the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office, and had worked at the zoo for about two weeks.

“While a husbandry team, led by a professionally trained animal keeper, was carrying out a routine enclosure cleaning, one of the lions somehow left a locked space and entered the space that the humans were in and quickly killed one person,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “It is unclear at this time how the lion left the locked enclosure.”

After numerous attempts to tranquilize the lion, it was shot and killed “in order to allow officials to retrieve the victim,” the sheriff’s office said.