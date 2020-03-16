Fox News:

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread in the United States, members of Congress and their staffs are taking precautions to ensure they do not contract the disease or spread it to others — including social distancing, testing and self-quarantine.

Most recently, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., tested negative for coronavirus on Sunday after self-quarantining following a trip to President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort — where a member of the Brazilian president’s delegation spent time before later testing positive for the novel coronavirus. The veteran senator tweeted that his test was negative.

“I was just informed by [Dr. Monahan], the head of the House Physicians Office, that my coronavirus test was NEGATIVE. I am very grateful and like everyone else will follow the best practices to stay negative,” Graham tweeted. “I look forward to getting back to work with my Senate colleagues and President Trump to contain this virus and stabilize our economy. Thank you very much for all the prayers and well wishes!”

Read more at Fox News