GATEWAY PUNDIT

Senator Lindsey Graham joined Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures this week to discuss the ongoing Kavanaugh confirmation process. Lindsey Graham told Maria he wants an investigation of the deplorable Democrat Party antics and obstruction during the Kavanaugh confirmation.

Sen. Lindsey Graham: Here’s what’s going to happen. I’m going to ask Senator Grassley to get to the bottom of how this hearing process was so hijacked, the unethical aspects of it. The slash and burn aspects of it, the effort to delay it, to abuse, I think, Dr. Ford’s trust. So, let me tell you. We’re going to start with the following concept. Dr. Ford said at the hearing that she did not know that the committee was willing to come to California to take her testimony in a private setting… So I’m going to find out why she did not know her options. I’m going to find out who in Feinstein’s staff recommended Katz to be Dr. Ford’s lawyer. It’s improper for senators to recommend lawyers to constituents. I’m going to ask if she thought she needed a lawyer as a staff member why didn’t you come forth to tell the committee about the allegation.

READ MORE AT THE GATEWAY PUNDIT