Ahval News:

“Historic solutions” could be possible for Syria, prominent United States senator Lindsey Graham said on Fox News interview on Sunday.

“I am increasingly optimistic that we can have some historic solutions in Syria that have eluded us for years if we play our cards right,” Graham quoted saying by Reuters.

U.S. Senator has been harsh critic of President Donald Trump’s Syria withdrawal policy since October 6th when Trump and Turkish President Erdogan had a call, which appeared to many, including Graham, a green light for Turkish incursion into northeast Syria.

On Sunday, a day after an apparent phone call with Trump, Graham stroke an optimistic tone and said Trump was prepared to use U.S. air power over a demilitarized zone occupied by international forces, adding that the use of air power could help ensure Islamic State fighters who had been held in the area did not “break out” according to Reuters.

The predominantly-Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) destroyed military fortifications in northern Syria after a phone call between Turkish and U.S. defense ministers, and the work on “security mechanism” in northeast Syria.