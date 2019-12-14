Fox News

A best-selling British author has become the latest victim of deadly violence in the Dominican Republic, according to reports. Lindsay de Feliz, 64, best known for two memoirs about living as an expatriate in the Caribbean, was found dead Thursday in a shallow grave in a wooded area near her residence, her body wrapped in a sheet and plastic bags and showing signs of strangulation, The Independent reported, citing information reported by Hoy, a local news site. Her 50-year-old husband, 29-year-old stepson and a third man, age 37, have all been arrested in connection with the death, authorities said. There was no immediate information about a motive.

