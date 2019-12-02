THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

Palestinian activist Linda Sarsour claimed that Israel was constructed upon the belief that Jewish people are superior to others while speaking at a conference on Friday.

Sarsour, 39, one of the founders of the Women’s March, made the proclamation during her speech at the 12th Annual Conference for Palestine in the U.S., which was held in Chicago over the weekend.

During her speech, she questioned how Zionists could be against the separation of families at the U.S.-Mexico border and the construction of a wall if they were supportive of Israel.

“Ask those who call themselves progressive Zionists to explain to you how can they be against the separation children on the U.S.-Mexican border? How can they be against building a wall between us and Mexico? How can they be against agencies like ICE — Immigration Customs Enforcement? … But then you tell me … you can’t push me out of the movement because I’m also against white supremacy,” Sarsour stated.