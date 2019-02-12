THE DAILY CALLER:

Activist and Women’s March co-chair Linda Sarsour is standing with Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, even after Omar used an apparently anti-Semitic trope to criticize Israel on Sunday Night.

In a Monday Facebook post, Sarsour decried what she and Omar believe is the American Israel Public Affairs Committee’s (AIPAC’s) “influence” on American politics.

“AIPAC connects donors to campaigns and elected officials,” Sarsour said. “Trying to argue that critiquing the role of AIPAC which let’s be clear is not a Jewish organization, many of its leaders and members are Christian Zionists — is anti-Semitic is ludicrous.”

Sarsour and Omar have both come under fire for anti-Semitic statements made in the past, and both support the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement (BDS), a movement aimed at boycotting Israeli goods and products.