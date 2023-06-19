Garrett Archer, a local Arizona reporter who calls himself the “Data Guru” and “Oracle of #ElectionTwitter” and is arguably Maricopa County’s PR guy, recently sparred with The Gateway Pundit correspondent Jordan Conradson while calling for his indictment over a tweet exposing Maricopa County’s mail-in ballot signature verification.

Archer is infamous for defending Maricopa County’s shady elections procedures. He was previously a Senior Elections Analyst at the Arizona Secretary of State from 2016 to 2019.

Coincidentally, President Trump Truthed earlier, “THEY DON’T GO AFTER THE PEOPLE WHO CHEATED IN THE ELECTION, THEY ONLY GO AFTER THE PEOPLE WHO REPORT ON, OR QUESTION, THE CHEATING.”

Maricopa County recently provided The Gateway Pundit with voter signature records from the 2022 election and prior through a public records request. The Gateway Pundit correspondent Jordan Conradson used these public records to respond to a “pre-bunk” tweet by Garrett Archer, where Archer noted that “the VAST majority of signatures used for comparison [in signature verification] are OTHER handwritten signatures from previous early votes.”

This was an attempt at discrediting data from the We The People AZ Alliance organization, which has spent thousands of man-hours doing a real signature verification of 2020 mail-in ballot signatures, which Archer claims were “illegally obtained” from the Arizona Senate’s 2020 Election Audit.

Clearly, the signature from 2020 on the affidavit below does not match the signature from 2022, but it was verified anyway.

Conradson tweeted, “So level one would start by comparing these two signatures from the same voter in different elections. Tell me, @Garrett_Archer, do these signatures match?”

Within an hour, Archer accused Conradson of committing a class six felony and said that he was told law enforcement had been notified of Conradson’s release of this public record.

Stephen Richer, in a now-deleted tweet, also celebrated the apparent referral to law enforcement. Richer tweeted, “not the first time the cops have been called on him,” likely in reference to the numerous times elected officials, like Katie Hobbs, have attempted to use law enforcement to try and stop Jordan Conradson.

