Given the sheer amount of military aid the U.S. has provided to Ukraine, a government watchdog believes it’s inevitable that some of it will end up in the wrong hands.

In circumstances such as the war in Ukraine, there is “an understandable desire amid a crisis to focus on getting money out the door,” but that “too often creates more problems than it solves,” according to a new report released by the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction’s, which was published on Monday.

“There is an understandable desire amid a crisis to focus on getting money out the door and to worry about oversight later, but too often that creates more problems than it solves. Given the ongoing conflict and the unprecedented volume of weapons being transferred to Ukraine, the risk that some equipment ends up on the black market or in the wrong hands is likely unavoidable,” the report said, describing the amount of aid the U.S. has provided as an “unprecedented volume.”

The Biden administration has provided Ukraine with roughly $30 billion of military aid over the last year since Russia invaded its neighbor, and some in Washington, D.C., remain concerned about the absence of any tracking of such equipment.

“The rapid influx of weapons and equipment also presents risks: diversion to illicit markets, misuse amongst groups fighting in Ukraine, or their acquisition by Russia or other non-state actors. Russia has reportedly enlisted mercenaries from Libya, Syria, and Chechnya, which has raised concerns about U.S.-provided equipment finding its way to these countries,” the report continued.

