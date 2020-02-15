End of the American Dream:

Locust armies numbering in the billions are absolutely ravaging large portions of eastern Africa and vast stretches of the Middle East. We are being told that these locust armies “are unprecedented in size and scope”, which means that we have never seen anything like this before. And as you will see below, the UN continues to warn that the number of locusts could get “500 times bigger” by June.

But even if this plague ended right now, millions of people would still be facing a devastating famine in the months ahead. These locusts travel in swarms up to 40 miles wide, each one can eat the equivalent of its own body weight every day, and the swarms can travel close to 100 miles in a 24 hour period. This is a nightmare of epic proportions, and it is just getting started.

National Geographic has never been known to sensationalize news stories, but even they are saying that this plague is “like something out of the Book of Exodus”…

East Africa is in the midst of a crisis that sounds like something out of the Book of Exodus: A plague of locusts is spreading across the region, threatening the food supply of tens of millions. City-sized swarms of the dreaded pests are wreaking havoc as they descend on crops and pasturelands, devouring everything in a matter of hours. The scale of the locust outbreak, which now affects seven East African countries, is like nothing in recent memory.