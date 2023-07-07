Health experts from Sweden have warned of an “alarming antibiotic resistance” being developed in some patients in Ukraine.

Researchers from Sweden’s Lund University have raised alarm bells over a second and potentially even more deadly battle being waged in Ukraine, that of the rise of antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections in the war-torn country.

In a statement published last week, professor of Clinical Bacteriology at Lund University in Sweden, Kristian Riesbeck said: “I am quite thick-skinned and have witnessed numerous situations involving patients and bacteria. However, I must admit that I have never encountered bacteria as resistant as this before.”

The Swedish researchers focussed on 141 hospitalised patients, including 133 adults who suffered wounds during the conflict in Ukraine and eight children who had developed pneumonia. The patients were said to have developed bacterial infections during emergency surgeries while in the hospital, with limited space and destroyed infrastructure in the country leading to unsanitary conditions in the wards.

