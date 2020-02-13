NY POST

The Democrats’ white knight, Michael Bloomberg, might be a good businessman, but he has exposed fatal political weakness even before his presidential campaign is off the ground. At the first whiff of criticism, he folded, apologized and repudiated the law-and-order policies that were his greatest legacy as mayor. No wonder President Trump called him “a lightweight,” as Bloomberg squirmed to dodge the fallout from an old speech justifying the NYPD’s crime-fighting stop-and-frisk program. “You’ve got to get the guns out of the hands of people … to stop [kids] from getting murdered,” Bloomberg says in leaked audio of a 2015 speech.

