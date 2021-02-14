The Chicagp Sun-Times:

At least three people have been killed and six others wounded in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend.

In the latest deadly attack, a man was fatally shot early Sunday in Austin on the West Side.

Officers found the 37-year-old laying on the ground about 12:20 a.m. in the 5900 block of West Bloomingdale Avenue with a gunshot wound to the chest, Chicago police said.

He was transported to Loyola Hospital and pronounced dead at 1:37 a.m., according to police.

Another man was found fatally shot Saturday in Gresham on the South Side.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired about 8:10 p.m. in the 7600 block of South Loomis Boulevard and found the 43-year-old on the ground with a gunshot wound to his face, police said.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

On Friday, a man was killed and another wounded in a shooting at a gas station in Austin on the West Side.

Someone fired shots at the men just after 8 p.m. as they sat in a parked vehicle at the station in the 5100 block of West Madison Street, police said.

One man, 28, was struck several times in the body and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died, police said. The other man, 27, was in good condition at the same hospital with a gunshot wound to his arm.

In non-fatal shootings, a man was shot early Saturday in Englewood on the South Side.

The 37-year-old was shot by another man during an argument about 12:20 a.m. in the 5800 block of South May Street, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the left thigh and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Minutes later, a 28-year-old man was injured in a shooting Saturday in Lawndale on the West Side.

He was waiting outside for a friend about 12:45 a.m. in the 500 block of South California Avenue when a dark-colored sedan pulled up, and someone inside yelled “Give me everything you got,” police said. The man refused and backed away when someone inside the sedan fired several shots and fled.

He suffered one gunshot wound to the left arm and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition, police said.

At least three other people have been shot since 5 p.m. Friday.

