NBC 5 – Chicago:

Chicago police say four people were killed and more than 60 others hurt in shootings across the city over the weekend.

In the city’s most recent fatal shooting, a 27-year-old man became involved in a verbal altercation with another man in the 1800 block of South Komensky at approximately 6:20 a.m.

The second man pulled out a weapon and fired shots at the victim, hitting him in the chest and pelvis. Police say the man was transported to Mount Sinai, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made, and police are continuing to investigate the incident.

In the city’s first fatal shooting, three individuals were shot while standing outside of a residence in the 800 block of North Lorel Saturday morning, police said.

According to authorities, the three people were standing outside just after midnight when a man got out of a black Jeep Cherokee and began firing shots.

A 26-year-old man was hit in the neck, chest and leg, and was later pronounced dead at Mount Sinai. Two other victims, a 37-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman, were both shot in the legs, and were listed in fair condition at Stroger, according to police.

Approximately two hours later in the 8500 block of South Burley, two men were shot while standing on the front porch of a residence. According to police, a man got out of a nearby vehicle and began firing shots at the men, striking them both.

A 33-year-old man was shot in the head and stomach, and was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man, a 32-year-old, was hit in the stomach and leg, and is currently in critical condition.

Police say no suspects are in custody, and an investigation is ongoing.

At approximately 5 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of North Mayfield, police discovered a man lying on the street with a gunshot wound to his head. The man was taken to Loyola Hospital in critical condition, and was later pronounced dead.

No witnesses have come forward, and no security camera footage has been obtained at this time.

