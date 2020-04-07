The Washington Times:

Coronavirus deaths appeared to be leveling off in New York, Italy and Spain, but the White House told America to keep its foot on the pedal to avoid squandering its gains, as U.S. deaths crossed the somber milestone of 10,000 on Monday.

Members of President Trump’s coronavirus task force said places such as New York City, neighboring New Jersey and Detroit are turning the corner even as they reel from mounting death tolls. Other places in the U.S. may peak in the coming weeks, though officials are hopeful their social-distancing techniques are working as companies race to develop drug treatments.

“There is tremendous light at the end of the tunnel,” Mr. Trump said at a White House briefing that ranged from positive to anger-filled, as he lost patience with tough questions about his team’s response.

Read more at The Washington Times