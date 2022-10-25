Dr. Savage ‘Prescribes’ Two More Years with AdvertiseCast

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2022 / Liberated Syndication Inc., the leading ‘Podcasting As A Service’ platform, today announced the renewal of an exclusive advertising partnership between Libsyn’s AdvertiseCast, the industry’s premier podcast advertising marketplace that connects advertisers with podcasters, and The Michael Savage Show, hosted by the Radio Hall of Famer.

The Michael Savage Show host, legendary independent commentator, Dr. Michael Savage, earned his PhD from the University of California, Berkeley. In 2016, he was inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame after more than 26 years at the top of the talk radio format. His podcast, The Michael Savage Show, which launched in 2019, currently reaches an audience of over two million listeners monthly who are eager to hear Savage’s news, views, and reviews you can trust. AdvertiseCast has spearheaded ad sales for The Michael Savage Show since 2020.

“We are beyond excited to continue working with such a legend in the audio space. For years, he was a top syndicated radio show, now he’s mastered the podcast space and is one of the most listened to podcasts in the world. Nobody works harder and is more professional than Dr. Savage and we are beyond honored to be his exclusive ad sales representative,” said Trevr Smithlin, Head of Publisher Relations and CIO at Libsyn’s AdvertiseCast. “We look forward to bringing valuable opportunities for advertisers interested in reaching his engaged podcast audience.”

“AdvertiseCast not only does a great job in helping me to monetize my podcast, but they are truly the best people I have ever worked with in my 28 years in broadcasting,” said Dr. Michael Savage.

