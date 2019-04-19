TOWN HALL:

Library Journal is a trusted publication for librarians which was founded in 1876 by Melvil Dewey, the white man [race relevant for purposes of this commentary] who created the Dewey decimal system. It has remained one of the most trusted voices in literary news and analysis. This week, the journal tweeted: “Library collections continue to promote and proliferate whiteness with their very existence and the fact that they are physically taking up space in our libraries.” The journal’s Twitter account then linked to an article written by a Sofia Y. Leung, who describes herself as an “academic librarian” and lists intersectional feminism, social justice, and cats as things she likes.

Leung explains that most publications found in libraries “are written by white dudes writing about white ideas, white things, or ideas, people, and things they stole from POC and then claimed as white property.” She goes on bashing “whiteness” and then quickly determines that “[l]ibrary collections continue to promote and proliferate whiteness with their very existence and the fact that they are physically taking up space in our libraries.”

Leung advises that she is still mulling over this topic, and is open to commentary, but only to commentary that bolsters her arguments against proliferate whiteness. “I’m less interested in hearing that you don’t buy it, so don’t bother with those types of comments,” Leung writes dismissively.

Leung’s blog post is just that: a blog post. It is not a literary article, not an eloquently composed memoir, nor a trusted source of wisdom. Instead, it is a quick jot of thoughts. Leung is undoubtedly entitled to her misguided opinion, as I am to critical judgment of the same. But Leung’s racist assessment is not what concerns me; it is Library Journal’s adoption and dissemination of the racist analysis that is of concern.