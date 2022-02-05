THE JERUSALEM POST:

Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman has a catchphrase for any time he is asked how he is doing. “Gan Eden,” he says, a reference to the heavenly Garden of Eden and his way of saying that everything is just fine.

That is not the Liberman we met with last week for a long conversation at the Finance Ministry. This Liberman was concerned and full of dire warnings. The world, he told the Magazine, needs to wake up immediately because if it doesn’t, it will be thrown into a dark period of chaos and anarchy.

There are, he explained, four catalysts behind the chaos.

First, he said, is the emergence of more technology driven by artificial intelligence. There are young hackers, he said, who are capable of doing things with their computers and cellphones that were unimaginable just a few years ago.

The US, he added, stopped the use of 5G – fifth-generation technology standard for broadband cellular networks near airports – over concern that people would be able to take over planes with cellphones. In a decade, he said, every kid will have software like NSO’s Pegasus on their phones to be able to use as they desire.

