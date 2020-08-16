New York Daily News:

Three dozen hit by gunfire, man beaten to death, at start of weekend as NYPD tries to tamp down uptick in violence

New York’s savage summer of violence raged on this weekend with nearly two dozen shootings — four of them fatal — and a deadly beating during a 36-hour citywide tsunami of terror.

Police recorded 23 shooting incidents involving 36 victims between 12:01 a.m. Friday and mid-day Saturday, with an off-duty Department of Corrections officer fatally blasted with 11 bullets over a Queens parking spot and three other victims killed by the gunfire echoing across the city’s boroughs.

The ongoing indifference to human life included the savage beating death of Deshawn Bush, 36, of Brooklyn, during an early morning fight with another man in the West Village.

“I’m still shocked,” said the victim’s brother Shamel Bush to the Daily News on Saturday. “I’m still going in and out of crying. I can’t believe it, it’s just disbelief.”

Bush, who just landed a job at Amazon, was with a young woman and a friend when he got into an argument with the unidentified attacker outside a bagel shop on Christopher St. near Bleecker St. at 4:20 a.m., his brother and police said. The assailant ran off and remained on the loose.

“He was himself, you know?” Shamel Bush said about his sibling. “He was brave, he was never afraid to be who he was.”

“We wasn’t on speaking terms that’s why I’m taking it so hard,” Bush said. “We had our issues but we was family at the end of the day. I didn’t wish this on him. I wish we wasn’t going through this.”

The fresh surge in violence began shortly after midnight Friday when three people were shot in the rear of a home in Laurelton, Queens, with all hospitalized. Within the next five hours, two more victims were wounded in shootings in the Rockaways and the Bronx, cops said.

RELATED STORY AT THE NY POST: NYC has had more shootings so far this year than in all of 2019

CHICAGO TOO: THIS WEEKEND – Chicago violence: 16 shot, 2 fatally in weekend shootings

Read more at The New York Daily News