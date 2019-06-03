THE WASHINGTON POST:

The liberal wing of the Democratic Party launched a sudden volley of attacks against presidential candidate Joe Biden and his allies over the weekend, showing a new urgency to wrest control of the party from moderate forces that had seized an advantage in recent months.

Some of the most scathing, if veiled, admonitions came Sunday from Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who repeatedly condemned “middle ground” policy ideas and appeared to criticize Biden for not attending a Democratic gathering where Sanders and 13 other White House hopefuls spoke.

“We cannot go back to the old ways,” Sanders warned in a speech at the California Democratic Party convention here as supporters cheered and waved signs bearing his name. “We have got to go forward with a new and progressive agenda.”

On Saturday, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) delivered a fierce rebuke of Biden’s professed faith that Republicans will be more cooperative once President Trump is out of office. The crowd showered her with loud cheers. Before Warren spoke, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi faced shouts from the audience in her hometown demanding that she and other Democratic leaders move to impeach Trump.