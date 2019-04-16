THE WASHINGTON POST:

The far left’s frustration with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is on the rise, as liberal advocates and lawmakers fume that she hasn’t done enough to defend freshman Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota from attacks by President Donald Trump and other Republicans and has undermined their policies and leaders, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.

Omar’s allies over the weekend were upset by what they viewed as Pelosi’s delayed response in standing up for one of the two Muslim women in Congress after Trump accused Omar of playing down the tragedy of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Pelosi, whose initial statement criticizing Trump made no mention of Omar, said Monday that it was “beneath the dignity of the Oval Office” for Trump to have shared a video on Twitter of Omar spliced with footage of the burning twin towers.

But liberals seethed that Pelosi (California) and Democratic leaders did too little, too late. They were equally baffled by Pelosi’s quip seeming to dismiss Ocasio-Cortez during a CBS “60 Minutes” interview Sunday, suggesting her “wing” of the party included “like five people.”

“What we’re seeing here is old-guard leadership trying to marginalize some of the big change agents who were elected in 2018 because they’re afraid of what it means to their leadership in the future,” said Charles Chamberlain, chair of the liberal group Democracy for America.