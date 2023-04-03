Outspoken GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) doubled down on calling Democrats “pedophiles,” blasted establishment Republicans and demanded that the US stop the flow of aid money to Ukraine in a wide-ranging and fiery “60 Minutes” interview Sunday.

Taylor Greene, also known as MTG, made numerous controversial comments during her sit-down with veteran reporter Leslie Stahl — and was promptly panned by many across social media.

In one of the more shocking moments, the Georgia lawmaker responded, “I would definitely say so” when Stahl pressed her on previous comments she has made about Democrats being “the party of pedophiles.”

“They support grooming children,” Taylor Greene, 48, said without providing evidence.

“Democrats support — even Joe Biden the president himself — support children being sexualized and having transgender surgeries. Sexualizing children is what pedophiles do to children.”

The Republican also took a shot at her own party — knocking a number of GOP lawmakers for not carrying out President Donald Trump’s priorities when he was in office.

