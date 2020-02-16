Gateway Pundit:

She recently attended a Trump rally and found out is was like nothing she had heard from the media or her liberal friends.

Not only were Trump supporters incredibly friendly to her, she was completely shocked by the positive energy and size of the crowd.

Now she is issuing a warning to members of her party.

She writes at Medium:

After Attending a Trump Rally, I Realized Democrats Are Not Ready For 2020 I think those of us on the left need to take a long look in the mirror and have an honest conversation about what’s going on. If you had told me three years ago that I would ever attend a Donald Trump rally, I would have laughed and assured you that was never going to happen. Heck, if you had told me I would do it three months ago, I probably would have done the same thing… So, I headed over an hour and a half before the doors were scheduled to open—which was four hours before Trump was set to take the stage—and the line already stretched a mile away from the entrance to the arena. As I waited, I chatted with the folks around me. And contrary to all the fears expressed, they were so nice. I was not harassed or intimidated, and I was never in fear of my safety even for a moment….