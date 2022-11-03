The MAGA love for former President Donald Trump dwarfs the tepid support for President Joe Biden, even The Washington Post‘s Philip Bump, an irascible Trump critic, admitted Wednesday.

“He’s unpopular, with members of his own party (often self-servingly) calling for him not to run again,” Bump wrote of Biden. “He’s also already the oldest president in history, older at the start of his first term than Ronald Reagan was at the end of his second one.”

Bump lamented Biden’s hints at a run for reelection, despite tepid support, soaring inflation, and a sagging economy, while noting, “Trump may need to be treated for a sprain after winking so aggressively at the idea of running for his old office in 2024.”

