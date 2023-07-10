Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson is trying to put one over on America.

In her dissent from the high court’s long-overdue ruling against racial preferences in college admissions, she cited an utterly bogus statistic.

“For high-risk Black newborns, having a Black physician more than doubles the likelihood that the baby will live,” she wrote in rationalizing Harvard’s bigotry against Asian American applicants.

Yet that black infant mortality number is obvious bunk.

If it were true, it would mean thousands of black infants dying every year thanks to white doctors’ secret racism.

But the actual survival rates are 99.55% for black infants, 99.68% for white ones.

And other issues (such as the awful racial disparity in very-low-birthweight babies) dwarf any MD factor.

Brown Jackson herself is no dummy. She’s a lifelong academic overachiever, a grad of both Harvard and Harvard Law. Did she really not recognize a garbage stat simply because it confirms her worldview?

Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson

READ MORE