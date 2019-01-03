THE WASHINGTON POST:

House Democratic leaders are set to advance sweeping internal rules changes Thursday that would attempt to bring more sunshine to congressional governance and defuse a pair of political powder kegs that wreaked havoc on GOP leaders over the past eight years.

But in their first day of power in the new Congress, Democrats must stave off a liberal rebellion after prominent Democrats said they would oppose the entire rules package that has been carefully assembled by Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and a top lieutenant.

Rep. Ro Khanna of California and Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York said they would vote against the rules changes – in the second vote Democrats will take in the majority after ostensibly electing Pelosi as the new speaker – because of the inclusion of a fiscal measure known as “pay as you go,” or PAYGO. That rule, echoing a provision in federal law and in the Senate’s rules, would require the House to offset any spending so as not to increase the budget deficit.

So far, Democrats have given no signs of needing to revise the measure to win votes – and assuming its passage Thursday afternoon, Pelosi plans to move quickly to vote on legislation that would reopen portions the government that have been closed for nearly two weeks amid a standoff over money demanded by President Trump for a border wall.

Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., the incoming chairman of the House Rules Committee, has spent months putting together the proposals to create, in Pelosi’s wording, the “most transparent” House ever. That is set to be followed by the introduction, later this week, of a broad campaign and government bill – one titled “H.R. 1” to emphasize its importance to House Democrats, though the GOP-controlled Senate remains a probable obstacle.

“We’re setting the table,” said Rep. John Sarbanes, D-Md., who is drafting the bill. “This will give everyday Americans a lot more confidence that all the other things we have on the agenda are going to be done in a way that really meets their expectations and responds to their priorities.”