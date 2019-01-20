GATEWAYPUNDIT

President Trump delivered a major announcement Saturday afternoon concerning the “humanitarian crisis” at the border and the government shutdown. Before his announcement President Trump oversaw the swearing in ceremony of five new US citizens. Five legal immigrants from Iraq, UK, Jamaica, Bolivia, and South Korea became US citizens today. During the ceremony the group said the Pledge of Allegiance and the National Anthem was sung. The liberal media ignored the national anthem and were caught texting on their phones.

