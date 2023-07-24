Two prominent professors are urging President Biden to thwart US Supreme Court “MAGA’’ justices by instituting an “alternative intepretation’’ to some rulings — a proposal that critics claim would be dictatorship.

Harvard Law School professor Mark Tushnet and San Francisco State University political scientist Aaron Belkin last week penned “An Open Letter to the Biden Administration on Popular Constitutionalism” to demand that Biden take action against what he has already deemed “not a normal court” because of some of its controversial recent rulings.

“We urge President Biden to restrain MAGA justices immediately by announcing that if and when they issue rulings that are based on gravely mistaken interpretations of the Constitution that undermine our most fundamental commitments, the Administration will be guided by its own constitutional interpretations,” the pair wrote.

While the professors say they’ve advocated expanding the Supreme Court “as a necessary strategy for restoring democracy,” they countered that greater action is needed, since “the threat that MAGA justices pose is so extreme that reforms that do not require Constitutional approval are needed at this time.”

