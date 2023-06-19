Gateway Pundit

71-year-old Edward Hackerman was arrested last week and accused of starting last year’s Oak Fire. Hackerman was taken into custody last Friday for starting the fired that charred over 19,000 acres. Hackerman is reportedly a retired firefighter with 12 years experience. The fire destroyed 127 homes and over 60 other buildings. Edward Wackerman is a Democrat donor who gave money to The Lincoln Project and other leftist campaigns.

The Washington Free Beacon reported:

What happened: Authorities busted a Democratic donor for allegedly starting a “ginormous inferno” in Yosemite National Park. Democratic politicians had insisted climate change was to blame for the blaze, which destroyed more than 100 homes and injured several firefighters in July 2022.

• Edward Fredrick Wackerman (his actual name) of Mariposa, Calif., faces a number of charges including aggravated arson following his arrest on Friday.

