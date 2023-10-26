Liberal dark money network has donated $10M to anti-Israel causes

One of the largest left-wing dark money networks has funneled more than $10 million to anti-Israel causes over the past five years, according to records reviewed by The Post, as the embattled Jewish state faces calls for its destruction in demonstrations across the US during its war against Hamas terrorists.

Washington, DC-based Arabella Advisors contributes to an array of progressive nonprofits through its New Venture Fund, Hopewell Fund, Sixteen Thirty Fund, North Fund, and Windward Fund, which have given a combined $10,833,396 to anti-Israel groups since 2018.

Those nonprofits have gone on to support radical Palestinian activist groups that have been linked to terrorism and agitated against US support for Israel in the wake of the Oct. 7 terror attack by Hamas jihadists that killed more than 1,400 people — including at least 33 Americans.

